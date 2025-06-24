Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $786,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYBL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 165,058 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 65,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

