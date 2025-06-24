Win Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,400 JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

