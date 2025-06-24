G2 Capital Management LLC OH Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

