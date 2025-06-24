Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

