Ledyard National Bank Sells 870 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

