Climber Capital SA Purchases New Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Climber Capital SA owned 0.27% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CLG LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.