Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Position Increased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for 4.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,867,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,547,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,449,000 after buying an additional 832,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,615,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,214,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price target on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.78. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

