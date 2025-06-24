Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 247.0% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

