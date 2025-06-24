Lazari Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,487 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,050,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

