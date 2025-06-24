Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Everest Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Everest Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $342.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

