Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,373 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.25.

Cable One Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $717.37 million, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.29. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.37 and a 52-week high of $437.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. This represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

