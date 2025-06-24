Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,704 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after acquiring an additional 897,140 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,048,000. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,278,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 603,882 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8%

DUHP opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

