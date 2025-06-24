Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $3.54 Million Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Anterix were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anterix by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.89.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.