Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 474 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 25,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

NOW stock opened at $979.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 133.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $968.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.25. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

