Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Independence Asset Advisors LLC

Independence Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 15.3% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.