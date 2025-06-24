UNB Corp. (UNPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on June 30th

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

UNB Stock Performance

OTC UNPA opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. UNB has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75.

UNB Company Profile

UNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for UNB Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, savings, club, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, installment, and real estate loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, ATM, and online and mobile banking services.

