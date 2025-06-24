UNB Corp. (UNPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on June 30th

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
UNB Stock Performance
OTC UNPA opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. UNB has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75.
UNB Company Profile
