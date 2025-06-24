Gear4music (LON:G4M) Announces Earnings Results

Gear4music (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gear4music had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

Gear4music Price Performance

G4M opened at GBX 200 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.93. Gear4music has a 1 year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.79).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gareth John Bevan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,650 ($17,127.00). 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

Featured Stories

