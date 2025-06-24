Analyzing CarMax (NYSE:KMX) & AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CarMax has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoZone has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and AutoZone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 2.09% 9.11% 2.08% AutoZone 13.56% -56.07% 14.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $26.35 billion 0.39 $500.56 million $3.21 20.97 AutoZone $18.49 billion 3.36 $2.66 billion $147.75 25.06

This table compares CarMax and AutoZone”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AutoZone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CarMax. CarMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoZone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarMax and AutoZone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 3 7 1 2.54 AutoZone 0 2 18 3 3.04

CarMax currently has a consensus price target of $85.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.41%. AutoZone has a consensus price target of $4,072.24, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than AutoZone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of AutoZone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CarMax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AutoZone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoZone beats CarMax on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services. The CarMax Auto Finance segment provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum and arrangements with various financial institutions. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It also offers A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs. In addition, the company provides maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers. Further, it offers air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, tools, vehicle entertainment systems, and wash and wax products, as well as towing services. Additionally, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

