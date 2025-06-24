Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 22nd

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSEC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prospect Capital worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.