MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) vs. Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Critical Analysis

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Mesa Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 3.69 $17.65 million $1.31 4.55 Mesa Royalty Trust $630,000.00 17.67 $460,000.00 $0.47 12.73

Profitability

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Mesa Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 94.10% N/A 374.87% Mesa Royalty Trust 73.13% 13.48% 13.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Mesa Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. MV Oil Trust pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mesa Royalty Trust pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats MV Oil Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

