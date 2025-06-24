JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.85 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 92.01%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Up 1.7%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £515.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 6.69. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 93.60 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 123.69 ($1.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.16.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

