W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of WPS opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. W.A.G payment solutions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.40 ($1.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.27. The firm has a market cap of £727.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Get W.A.G payment solutions alerts:

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.A.G payment solutions will post 7.1466198 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPS

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.