W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
W.A.G payment solutions Trading Up 4.8%
Shares of WPS opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. W.A.G payment solutions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.40 ($1.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.27. The firm has a market cap of £727.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.13.
W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.A.G payment solutions will post 7.1466198 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile
Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.
Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.
