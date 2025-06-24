Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lai bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$203,688.00 ($132,264.94).

Owning and managing a portfolio of digital infrastructure assets.

