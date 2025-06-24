Legacy Token Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (LGCT)

Legacy Token (LGCT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Legacy Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Legacy Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Legacy Token has a total market capitalization of $184.10 million and $8.54 million worth of Legacy Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105,255.17 or 0.99849900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,943.14 or 0.99553889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Legacy Token’s launch date was January 7th, 2025. Legacy Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,353,359 tokens. The official website for Legacy Token is www.legacynetwork.io. Legacy Token’s official Twitter account is @legacynetworkio. Legacy Token’s official message board is blog.legacynetwork.io. The Reddit community for Legacy Token is https://reddit.com/r/legacynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Legacy Token (LGCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Legacy Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 106,139,448.5 in circulation. The last known price of Legacy Token is 1.70579673 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,318,457.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.legacynetwork.io/.”

