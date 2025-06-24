IAGON (IAG) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

IAGON (IAG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One IAGON token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IAGON has traded down 5% against the dollar. IAGON has a total market cap of $54.39 million and $336.28 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105,255.17 or 0.99849900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,943.14 or 0.99553889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON was first traded on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial.

IAGON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.14440289 USD and is up 15.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $471,610.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IAGON using one of the exchanges listed above.

