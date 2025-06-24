John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.07 billion $60.25 million 13.60 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Competitors $8.22 billion $408.09 million 24.01

Profitability

John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than John B. Sanfilippo & Son. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.00% 16.98% 10.22% John B. Sanfilippo & Son Competitors -3.74% -16.93% 1.89%

Dividends

John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

