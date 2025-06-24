Arena REIT (ARF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 7.0% increase from Arena REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arena REIT news, insider Helen Thornton acquired 10,985 shares of Arena REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of A$38,447.50 ($24,965.91). Insiders acquired 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $40,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

