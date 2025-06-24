Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

