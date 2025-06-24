iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.