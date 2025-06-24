Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $404,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $241.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- HSAs for Gym Memberships? These 3 Fitness Stocks Could Soar
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.