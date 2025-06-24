Spirepoint Private Client LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veralto by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $96,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,805. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock worth $4,396,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.60. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.87 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

