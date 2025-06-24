Spirepoint Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

