Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 29th.

Abacus Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Abacus Group alerts:

About Abacus Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.