Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 29th.
Abacus Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.18.
About Abacus Group
