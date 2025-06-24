Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

NYSE PAC opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $146.62 and a 1-year high of $241.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $4.3222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.