AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1,342.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AME stock opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.