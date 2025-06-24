Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

