Mirvac Group Declares Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17.
About Mirvac Group
