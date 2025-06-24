AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $632,233.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,675 shares in the company, valued at $46,073,561.25. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

