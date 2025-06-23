ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Holdings Reduced by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Technology accounts for approximately 10.3% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

ROM stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $680.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.43. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

