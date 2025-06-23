Kennedy Investment Group Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.2% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom stock opened at $249.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,134 shares of company stock valued at $157,921,449 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

