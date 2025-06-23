Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,495 Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $88.11 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

