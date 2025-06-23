Veridan Wealth LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.16. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.