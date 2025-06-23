11,286 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 18,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,587,996.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,829,395.27. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $8,556,857. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 16.49. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $109.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

