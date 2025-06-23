Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Share Andrew L. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 249,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 419,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of ZALT stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29.
About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly
The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.
