Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
