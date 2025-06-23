Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.