Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Generac Stock Up 1.6%

Generac stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

