Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 445,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,774,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 384,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 240,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 195,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $23.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.