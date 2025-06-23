Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,266,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,281 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,116,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after acquiring an additional 782,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 184,761 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.