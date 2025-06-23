Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 2,862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,205,000 after buying an additional 134,776 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11,131.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,269,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,181,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 759,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

