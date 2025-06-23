Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $32,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Owen LaRue LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

